LONDON, May 31 Scoreboard from the first one-day international between England and New Zealand at Lord's on Friday. New Zealand won by five wickets New Zealand won the toss ENGLAND A.Cook c Ronchi b Southee 30 I.Bell c Ronchi b Southee 18 J.Trott c Taylor b N.McCullum 37 J.Root b N.McCullum 30 E.Morgan c Ronchi b McClenaghan 6 J.Buttler c McClenagan b Williamson 14 C.Woakes c Guptill b Mills 36 T.Bresnan b Southee 25 G.Swann c N.McCullum b McClenaghan 15 J.Anderson not out 5 Extras (1nb, 6w, 4lb) 11 TOTAL (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 227 Fall: 1-45 2-50 3-117 4-124 5-126 6-159 7-182 8-216 9-227 Bowling: McClenaghan 10-0-49-3 Mills 10-0-36-1 Southee 10-2-37-3 N.McCullum 10-0-34-2 Franklin 4-0-29-0 Williamson 6-0-38-1 NEW ZEALAND L.Ronchi c Swann b Anderson 0 M.Guptill not out 103 K.Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 0 R.Taylor c Buttler b Anderson 54 G.Elliott b Swann 27 B.McCullum c Morgan b Dernbach 5 J.Franklin not out 16 Extras (10w 4b 12lb) 26 TOTAL (for five wickets, 46.5 overs) 231 Fall: 1-1 2-1 3-121 4-168 5-185 Bowling: Anderson 9-0-31-3 Dernbach 10-1-55-1 Woakes 6-0-45-0 Bresnan 9.5-1-36-0 Swann 10-0-33-1 Root 2-0-15-0 (Editing by Ed Osmond)