LONDON, May 31 Scoreboard from the first one-day
international between England and New Zealand at Lord's on
Friday.
New Zealand won by five wickets
New Zealand won the toss
ENGLAND
A.Cook c Ronchi b Southee 30
I.Bell c Ronchi b Southee 18
J.Trott c Taylor b N.McCullum 37
J.Root b N.McCullum 30
E.Morgan c Ronchi b McClenaghan 6
J.Buttler c McClenagan b Williamson 14
C.Woakes c Guptill b Mills 36
T.Bresnan b Southee 25
G.Swann c N.McCullum b McClenaghan 15
J.Anderson not out 5
Extras (1nb, 6w, 4lb) 11
TOTAL (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 227
Fall: 1-45 2-50 3-117 4-124 5-126 6-159 7-182 8-216 9-227
Bowling: McClenaghan 10-0-49-3 Mills 10-0-36-1 Southee
10-2-37-3 N.McCullum 10-0-34-2 Franklin 4-0-29-0 Williamson
6-0-38-1
NEW ZEALAND
L.Ronchi c Swann b Anderson 0
M.Guptill not out 103
K.Williamson c Buttler b Anderson 0
R.Taylor c Buttler b Anderson 54
G.Elliott b Swann 27
B.McCullum c Morgan b Dernbach 5
J.Franklin not out 16
Extras (10w 4b 12lb) 26
TOTAL (for five wickets, 46.5 overs) 231
Fall: 1-1 2-1 3-121 4-168 5-185
Bowling: Anderson 9-0-31-3 Dernbach 10-1-55-1 Woakes
6-0-45-0 Bresnan 9.5-1-36-0 Swann 10-0-33-1 Root 2-0-15-0
