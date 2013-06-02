LONDON, June 2 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and New Zealand at the Roseball in Southampton on Sunday. New Zealand innings M.Guptill not out 189 L.Ronchi b Anderson 2 K.Williamson b Swann 55 R.Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 60 B.McCullum not out 40 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-5) 13 Total (for three wickets, 50 overs) 359 Did not bat: G.Elliott, J.Franklin, N.McCullum, D.Bracewell, K.Mills, M.McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-132 3-241 Bowling: Anderson 10-0-65-2 (2w), Bresnan 10-1-73-0 (1w), Woakes 7-0-49-0 (1w), Dernbach 10-0-87-0 (1w), Root 3-0-16-0, Swann 10-0-61-1 England innings A.Cook b Mills 34 I.Bell c Franklin b Bracewell 25 J.Trott not out 109 J.Root c Bracewell b N.McCullum 28 E.Morgan c Ronchi b Elliott 21 J.Buttler c Guptill b McClenaghan 2 C.Woakes st Ronchi b Williamson 13 T.Bresnan run out 0 G.Swann b Williamson 1 J.Anderson b McClenaghan 28 J.Dernbach c Mills b McClenaghan 2 Extras (lb-3 w-6 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 44.1 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-50 2-64 3-122 4-166 5-169 6-212 7-213 8-218 9-265 10-273 Bowling: McClenaghan 8.1-0-35-3 (1nb 3w), Mills 9-0-55-1 (1w), Bracewell 8-1-55-1 (1w), N.McCullum 8-0-47-1, Franklin 5-0-40-0 (1w), Elliott 2-0-13-1, Williamson 4-0-25-2 New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Result: New Zealand won by 86 runs (Compiled by John Mehaffey)