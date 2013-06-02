Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
LONDON, June 2 Scoreboard in the second one-day international between England and New Zealand at the Roseball in Southampton on Sunday. New Zealand innings M.Guptill not out 189 L.Ronchi b Anderson 2 K.Williamson b Swann 55 R.Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 60 B.McCullum not out 40 Extras (b-4 lb-4 w-5) 13 Total (for three wickets, 50 overs) 359 Did not bat: G.Elliott, J.Franklin, N.McCullum, D.Bracewell, K.Mills, M.McClenaghan Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-132 3-241 Bowling: Anderson 10-0-65-2 (2w), Bresnan 10-1-73-0 (1w), Woakes 7-0-49-0 (1w), Dernbach 10-0-87-0 (1w), Root 3-0-16-0, Swann 10-0-61-1 England innings A.Cook b Mills 34 I.Bell c Franklin b Bracewell 25 J.Trott not out 109 J.Root c Bracewell b N.McCullum 28 E.Morgan c Ronchi b Elliott 21 J.Buttler c Guptill b McClenaghan 2 C.Woakes st Ronchi b Williamson 13 T.Bresnan run out 0 G.Swann b Williamson 1 J.Anderson b McClenaghan 28 J.Dernbach c Mills b McClenaghan 2 Extras (lb-3 w-6 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 44.1 overs) 273 Fall of wickets: 1-50 2-64 3-122 4-166 5-169 6-212 7-213 8-218 9-265 10-273 Bowling: McClenaghan 8.1-0-35-3 (1nb 3w), Mills 9-0-55-1 (1w), Bracewell 8-1-55-1 (1w), N.McCullum 8-0-47-1, Franklin 5-0-40-0 (1w), Elliott 2-0-13-1, Williamson 4-0-25-2 New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Result: New Zealand won by 86 runs (Compiled by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.