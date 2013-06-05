UPDATE 1-Cricket-Guptill's blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa
England innings A.Cook lbw b McClenaghan 0 I.Bell v McCullum b McClenaghan 82 J.Trott lbw b McCleneghan 37 J.Root run out 33 E.Morgan run out 49 R.Bopara c Taylor b Williamson 28 J.Buttler not out 47 T.Bresnan not out 0 Extras (lb-2 w-7 nb-2) 11 Total (for six wickets, 50 overs) 287
Did not bat: S.Broad, J.Tredwell, S.Finn.
Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-69 3-149 4-153 5-210 6-272.
Bowling: McClenaghan 10-1-54-3 (2nb 3w), Mills 9-1-55-0 (1w), Southee 9-0-65-0 (2w), Franklin 4-0-24-0, N.McCullum 8-0-35-0, Williamson 9-0-42-1, Munro 1-0-10-0.
New Zealand innings L.Ronchi c Trott b Broad 22 M.Guptill b Tredwell 38 K.Williamson lbw b Root 19 R.Taylor c Bresnan b Tredwell 71 C.Munro c Buttler b Bresnan 0 B.McCullum c Buttler b Tredwell 6 J.Franklin c Cook b Broad 7 N.McCullum c Broad b Bresnan 20 T.Southee C Cook b Finn 15 K.Mills not out 28 M.McClenaghan c Root b Finn 4 Extras (b-2 lb-5 w-6 nb-2) 28 Total (all out, 46.3 overs) 253
Fall of wickets: 1-39 2-70 3-96 4-97 5-111 6-122 7-175 8-196 9-235 10-253.
Bowling Finn 9.3-0-57-2 (1nb 3w), Broad 9-0-56-2, Bresnan 8-0-27-2 (2w), Tredwell 9-0-51-3, Root 5-0-34-1, Bopara 6-0-21-0,
New Zealand won the toss and chose to field
England won by 34 runs
New Zealand won the series 2-1
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72
BENGALURU, March 1 India opener Murali Vijay on Wednesday promised better catching from his side in the second test against Australia after the hosts spilled several in their sobering defeat in the series opener in Pune.