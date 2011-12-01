Dec 1 Scoreboard after the final session of the opening day of the first test between Australia and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane was washed out on Thursday.

New Zealand first innings

B. McCullum c Warner b Starc 34

M. Guptill c Haddin b Siddle 13

K. Williamson c Khawaja b Lyon 19

R. Taylor b Pattinson 14

J. Ryder c Warner b Starc 6

D. Brownlie not out 32

D. Vettori not out 45

Extras (b-9, w-3, nb-1) 13

Total (for five wickets, 51 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-44 2-56 3-78 4-93 5-96

Still to bat: R. Young, D. Bracewell, T. Southee, C. Martin.

Bowling (to date): Pattinson 11-1-50-1 (nb-1, w-2), Siddle 15-5-29-1 (w-1), Starc 13-0-52-2, Lyon 10-0-31-1, Hussey 2-0-5-0.

Australia: P. Hughes, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon.

