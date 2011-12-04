Dec 4 Scoreboard after Australia beat New Zealand by nine wickets in the first test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

New Zealand first innings 295 (D. Vettori 96, D. Brownlie 77 not out; N. Lyon 4-69)

Australia first innings 427 (M. Clarke 139, R. Ponting 78, B.Haddin 80)

New Zealand second innings (overnight 10-1)

M. Guptill c Khawaja b Pattinson 12

B. McCullum c Ponting b Pattinson 1

D. Bracewell c Haddin b Pattinson 2

K. Williamson c Ponting b Pattinson 0

R. Taylor c Haddin b Pattinson 0

J. Ryder c Hussey b Lyon 36

D. Brownlie c Warner b Siddle 42

D. Vettori c Clarke b Hussey 17

R. Young not out 11

T. Southee c Warner b Siddle 8

C. Martin c Starc b Lyon 0

Extras (lb-15, nb-4, w-2) 21

Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-10 2-17 3-17 4-17 5-28 6-69 7-121 8-123 9-141

Bowling: Pattinson 11-5-27-5 (nb-1), Siddle 16-3-44-1 (nb-3, w-1), Starc 6-0-33-0 (w-1), Lyon 11.4-2-19-3, Hussey 4-1-7-1, Warner 1-0-5-0.

Australia second innings

P. Hughes c Guptill b Martin 7

D. Warner not out 12

U. Khawaja not out 0

Extras 0

Total (for one wicket, 2.2 overs) 19

Fall of wicket: 1-11

Did not bat: R. Ponting, M. Clarke, M. Hussey, B. Haddin, P. Siddle, J. Pattinson, M. Starc, N. Lyon.

Bowling: Southee 1-0-11-0, Martin 1-1-0-1, Bracewell 0.2-0-8-0

Australia lead the two-match series 1-0.

