(fixes slug) Scoreboard after the first day of the second test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Thursday. West Indies won the toss and opted to field.

New Zealand first innings BJ Watling c Gayle b Roach 2 M.Guptill run out 71 B.McCullum c Ramdin b Best 0 R.Taylor c Ramdin b Best 60 K.Williamson c Sammy b Deonarine 22 D.Brownlie c Ramdin b Roach 0 K.Van Wyk b Deonarine 16 D.Bracewell b Narine 14 N.Wagner c Best b Roach 23 T.Southee c Sammy b Roach 18 T.Boult not out 14

Extras (b-6, lb-2, nb-11) 20

Total (all out, 82.5 overs) 260

Fall of wickets:n 1-10, 2-11, 3-114, 4-161, 5-162, 6-170, 7-202, 8-202, 9-225, 10-260.

Bowling: Roach 17.5-2-70-4 (4-nb), Best 16-1-40-2 (1-w), Sammy 10-1-31-0 (2-nb), Narine 26-7-66-1 (nb-5), Samuels 1-0-2-0, Deonarine 12-3-43-2.

West Indies first innings C.Gayle not out 1 K.Powell not out 10

Extras 0

Total (0 wickets, 5 overs) 11

To bat: A.Fudadin, M.Samuels, S.Chanderpaul, N.Deonarine, D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, S.Narine, K.Roach, T.Best.

Bowling: Boult 3-1-7-0, Bracewell 1-0-4-0, Southee 1-1-0-0. (Compliled by Simon Evans)