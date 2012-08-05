Aug 5 Scoreboard after completion of the second test between West Indies and New Zealand at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.

West Indies won by five wickets to secure a 2-0 series win.

New Zealand first innings 260

West Indies first innings 209

New Zealand second innings 154

West Indies second innings (overnight 135-4) C.Gayle lbw b Boult 8 K.Powell lbw b Southee 6 A.Fudadin b Wagner 27 M.Samuels c Taylor b Bracewell 52 S.Chanderpaul not out 43 K.Roach c Southee b Williamson 41 N.Deonarine not out 15 Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-8) 14 Total (for five wickets, 63.2 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-20, 3-94, 4-113, 5-183 Did not bat: D.Ramdin, D.Sammy, S.Narine, T.Best.

Bowling: Boult 12-1-46-1 (w-1), Bracewell 13-0-38-1 (w-1), Southee 14-4-30-1, Wagner 12-3-41-1, Williamson 7.2-1-18-1 (w-1), Guptill 4-0-21-0, Brownlie 1-0-6-0 (w-1) (Compiled by Simon Evans; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)