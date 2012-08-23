Aug 23 Scoreboard at the close of play on the
first day of the opening test between India and New Zealand in
Hyderabad on Thursday.
India won the toss and opted to bat.
India first innings
G. Gambhir c Van Wyk b Boult 22
V. Sehwag c Guptill b Bracewell 47
C. Pujara not out 119
S. Tendulkar b Boult 19
V. Kohli c Guptill b Martin 58
S. Raina c Van Wyk b Patel 3
MS Dhoni not out 29
Extras (b-6, lb-3, w-1) 10
Total (five wickets; 87 overs) 307
To bat: R. Ashwin, Z. Khan, P. Ojha, U. Yadav
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-77 3-125 4-250 5-260
Bowling: Martin 18-2-60-1, Boult 16-2-63-2, Bracewell
10.4-1-53-1, Franklin 11.2-0-33-0 (1w), Patel 24-6-58-1,
Williamson 7-0-31-0
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Tony
Jimenez)