Aug 24 Scoreboard on the second day of the first test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday. India first innings (overnight 307-5) G.Gambhir c Van Wyk b Boult 22 V.Sehwag c Guptill b Bracewell 47 C.Pujara c Franklin b Patel 159 S.Tendulkar b Boult 19 V.Kohli c Guptill b Martin 58 S.Raina c Van Wyk b Patel 3 MS Dhoni c Bracewell b Patel 73 R.Ashwin st Van Wyk b Patel 37 Z.Khan c Van Wyk b Boult 0 P.Ojha not out 4 U.Yadav run out 4 Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-2) 12 Total (all out; 134.3 overs) 438 Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-77 3-125 4-250 5-260 6-387 7-411 8-414 9-430 10-438 Bowling: Martin 27-4-76-1 (1w), Boult 27-4-93-3, Bracewell 19.1-1-88-1, Franklin 13.2-0-40-0 (1w), Patel 41-9-100-4, Williamson 7-0-31-0 New Zealand first innings B.McCullum c Kohli b Ojha 22 M.Guptill c Kohli b Ashwin 2 K.Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 32 R.Taylor c Kohli b Ashwin 2 D.Flynn lbw b Ashwin 16 J.Franklin not out 31 K.van Wyk not out 0 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (five wickets; 42 overs) 106 To bat: D. Bracewell, J. Patel, C. Martin, T. Boult Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-29 3-35 4-55 5-99 Bowling: Zaheer 5-1-20-0, Yadav 3-0-4-0, Ojha 15-4-35-2, Ashwin 14-3-30-3, Sehwag 2-0-4-0, Raina 2-0-6-0, Tendulkar 1-0-6-0 (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)