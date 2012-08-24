Aug 24 Scoreboard on the second day of the first
test between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad on Friday.
India first innings (overnight 307-5)
G.Gambhir c Van Wyk b Boult 22
V.Sehwag c Guptill b Bracewell 47
C.Pujara c Franklin b Patel 159
S.Tendulkar b Boult 19
V.Kohli c Guptill b Martin 58
S.Raina c Van Wyk b Patel 3
MS Dhoni c Bracewell b Patel 73
R.Ashwin st Van Wyk b Patel 37
Z.Khan c Van Wyk b Boult 0
P.Ojha not out 4
U.Yadav run out 4
Extras (b-6 lb-4 w-2) 12
Total (all out; 134.3 overs) 438
Fall of wickets: 1-49 2-77 3-125 4-250 5-260 6-387 7-411
8-414 9-430 10-438
Bowling: Martin 27-4-76-1 (1w), Boult 27-4-93-3, Bracewell
19.1-1-88-1, Franklin 13.2-0-40-0 (1w), Patel 41-9-100-4,
Williamson 7-0-31-0
New Zealand first innings
B.McCullum c Kohli b Ojha 22
M.Guptill c Kohli b Ashwin 2
K.Williamson c Sehwag b Ojha 32
R.Taylor c Kohli b Ashwin 2
D.Flynn lbw b Ashwin 16
J.Franklin not out 31
K.van Wyk not out 0
Extras (lb-1) 1
Total (five wickets; 42 overs) 106
To bat: D. Bracewell, J. Patel, C. Martin, T. Boult
Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-29 3-35 4-55 5-99
Bowling: Zaheer 5-1-20-0, Yadav 3-0-4-0, Ojha 15-4-35-2,
Ashwin 14-3-30-3, Sehwag 2-0-4-0, Raina 2-0-6-0, Tendulkar
1-0-6-0
