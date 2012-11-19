Nov 19 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 10 wickets on the third day of the first test in Galle on Monday. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. New Zealand first innings 221 Sri Lanka first innings 247 New Zealand second innings (overnight 35-1) M. Guptill b Kulasekara 13 B. McCullum c Kulasekara b Herath 13 K. Williamson c P. Jayawardene b Kulasekara 10 R. Taylor lbw b Herath 18 D. Flynn b Herath 20 J. Franklin st P. Jayawardene b Herath 2 K. Van Wyk not out 13 D. Bracewell lbw b Herath 0 T. Southee st P. Jayawardene b Randiv 16 J. Patel c Karunaratne b Herath 0 T. Boult c M. Jayawardene b Randiv 13 Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-35 3-46 4-60 5-70 6-79 7-79 8-96 9-97 Bowling: Kulasekara 12-4-28-2, Eranga 4-2-10-0, Herath 18-3-43-6, Randiv 10.1-0-37-2 Sri Lanka second innings T. Paranavitana not out 31 D. Karunaratne not out 60 Extras (w-2) 2 Total (no loss; 18.3 overs) 93 Did not bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera, A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, M. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Randiv, S. Eranga Bowling: Boult 4-1-15-0 (1w), Bracewell 5.3-0-35-0 (1w), Patel 5-1-22-0, Franklin 3-0-15-0, Williamson 1-0-6-0 Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)