Nov 19 Scoreboard after Sri Lanka beat New
Zealand by 10 wickets on the third day of the first test in
Galle on Monday.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
New Zealand first innings 221
Sri Lanka first innings 247
New Zealand second innings (overnight 35-1)
M. Guptill b Kulasekara 13
B. McCullum c Kulasekara b Herath 13
K. Williamson c P. Jayawardene b Kulasekara 10
R. Taylor lbw b Herath 18
D. Flynn b Herath 20
J. Franklin st P. Jayawardene b Herath 2
K. Van Wyk not out 13
D. Bracewell lbw b Herath 0
T. Southee st P. Jayawardene b Randiv 16
J. Patel c Karunaratne b Herath 0
T. Boult c M. Jayawardene b Randiv 13
Total (all out; 44.1 overs) 118
Fall of wickets: 1-18 2-35 3-46 4-60 5-70 6-79 7-79 8-96
9-97
Bowling: Kulasekara 12-4-28-2, Eranga 4-2-10-0, Herath
18-3-43-6, Randiv 10.1-0-37-2
Sri Lanka second innings
T. Paranavitana not out 31
D. Karunaratne not out 60
Extras (w-2) 2
Total (no loss; 18.3 overs) 93
Did not bat: K. Sangakkara, M. Jayawardene, T. Samaraweera,
A. Mathews, P. Jayawardene, M. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Randiv,
S. Eranga
Bowling: Boult 4-1-15-0 (1w), Bracewell 5.3-0-35-0 (1w),
Patel 5-1-22-0, Franklin 3-0-15-0, Williamson 1-0-6-0
Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets.
Sri Lanka lead two-test series 1-0.
