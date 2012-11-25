Nov 25 Scoreboard after the first day of the second test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo. New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat New Zealand first innings M.Guptill c Mathews b Kulasekara 4 B.McCullum lbw b Eranga 4 K.Williamson not out 95 R.Taylor not out 119 Extras (nb1) 1 Total (for two wickets; 80.5 overs) 223 To bat: K.van Wyk, T.Astle, D.Flynn, J.Patel, T.Southee, D.Bracewell, T.Boult Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-14 Bowling: Kulasekara 13.5-2-42-1 (1nb), Eranga 14-0-70-1, Mathews 5-1-14-0, Herath 21-2-45-0, Randiv 23-3-47-0, Dilshan 4-0-5-0 Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0 (Editing by Mark Meadows)