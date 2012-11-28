Nov 28 Scoreboard at the close of the fourth day
of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in
Colombo on Wednesday:
New Zealand first innings 412
Sri Lanka first innings (overnight 225-6)
T. Paranavitana c Van Wyk b Southee 40
T. Dilshan b Southee 5
K. Sangakkara c Boult b Southee 0
M. Jayawardene c Williamson b Boult 4
A. Mathews c Guptill b Southee 47
T. Samaraweera c Guptill b Boult 76
P. Jayawardene c Williamson b Patel 12
S. Randiv lbw b Boult 39
N. Kulasekara C Taylor b Southee 6
R. Herath C Williamson b Boult 5
S. Eranga not out 3
Extras (lb-3, w-1, nb-3) 7
Total (all out; 94 overs) 244
Fall: 1-7 2-7 3-12 4-102 5-103 6-128 7-225 8-232 9-240
Bowling: Southee 22-4-62-5 (1nb), Boult 21-7-42-4 (2nb, 1w),
Patel 22-3-47-1, Astle 13-2-41-0, Bracewell 13-1-44-0,
Williamson 3-1-5-0
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill c Dilshan b Eranga 11
B. McCullum st P. Jayawardene b Herath 35
K. Williamson c Paranavitana b Kulasekara 18
R. Taylor run out 75
D. Flynn lbw b Kulasekara 0
K. Van Wyk c Paranavitana b Herath 0
T. Astle c Dilshan b Randiv 35
D. Bracewell c Kulasekara b Herath 1
T. Southee not out 8
J. Patel st P. Jayawardene b Randiv 0
T. Boult not out 6
Extras (lb-3, nb-2) 5
Total (nine wickets dec; 54 overs) 194
Fall: 1-32 2-56 3-74 4-74 5-75 6-172 7-177 8-180 9-182
Bowling: Kulasekara 12-2-47-2, Eranga 10-1-39-1 (1nb),
Herath 21-3-67-3, Randiv 11-1-38-2 (1nb)
Sri Lanka second innings
T. Paranavitana lbw b Southee 0
T. Dilshan c Van Wyk b Southee 14
K. Sangakkara b Bracewell 16
M. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Bracewell 5
T. Samaraweera not out 1
A. Mathews not out 1
Extras (b-4, lb-6) 10
Total (four wickets; 15.4 overs) 47
To bat: P. Jayawardene, N. Kulasekara, R. Herath, S. Randiv,
S. Eranga
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-35 3-41 4-46
Bowling (to date): Southee 6-0-19-2, Boult 5-2-12-0,
Bracewell 4-3-5-2, Patel 0.4-0-1-0
Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.
