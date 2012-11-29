Nov 29 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Sri
Lanka by 167 runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test in
Colombo on Thursday.
New Zealand first innings 412
Sri Lanka first innings 244
New Zealand second innings 194-9 declared
Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 47-4)
T. Paranavitana lbw b Southee 0
T. Dilshan c Van Wyk b Southee 14
K. Sangakkara b Bracewell 16
M. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Bracewell 5
T. Samaraweera run out 7
A. Mathews c Guptill b Boult 84
P. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Astle 29
S. Randiv C Guptill b Boult 0
N. Kulasekara c Williamson b Boult 18
S. Eranga c Williamson b Southee 0
R. Herath not out 6
Extras (b-4, lb-11, w-1) 16
Total (all out; 85.5 overs) 195
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-35 3-41 4-46 5-63 6-119 7-122 8-168
9-169
Bowling: Southee 20-5-58-3, Boult 17.5-6-33-3, Bracewell
13-6-13-2 (1w), Patel 16-7-20-0, Astle 18-4-56-1, Flynn 1-1-0-0
New Zealand won by 167 runs.
Man of the match: Ross Taylor
Man of the series: Rangana Herath
Two-match series drawn 1-1.
(Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)