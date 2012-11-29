Nov 29 Scoreboard after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 167 runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test in Colombo on Thursday. New Zealand first innings 412 Sri Lanka first innings 244 New Zealand second innings 194-9 declared Sri Lanka second innings (overnight 47-4) T. Paranavitana lbw b Southee 0 T. Dilshan c Van Wyk b Southee 14 K. Sangakkara b Bracewell 16 M. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Bracewell 5 T. Samaraweera run out 7 A. Mathews c Guptill b Boult 84 P. Jayawardene c Van Wyk b Astle 29 S. Randiv C Guptill b Boult 0 N. Kulasekara c Williamson b Boult 18 S. Eranga c Williamson b Southee 0 R. Herath not out 6 Extras (b-4, lb-11, w-1) 16 Total (all out; 85.5 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-35 3-41 4-46 5-63 6-119 7-122 8-168 9-169 Bowling: Southee 20-5-58-3, Boult 17.5-6-33-3, Bracewell 13-6-13-2 (1w), Patel 16-7-20-0, Astle 18-4-56-1, Flynn 1-1-0-0 New Zealand won by 167 runs. Man of the match: Ross Taylor Man of the series: Rangana Herath Two-match series drawn 1-1. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)