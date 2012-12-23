EAST LONDON, South Africa, Dec 23 Scoreboard from the second Twenty20 International between South Africa and New Zealand at Buffalo Park on Sunday. South Africa R.Levi c N.McCullum b Hira 5 H.Davids c Neesham b McClenaghan 55 F.du Plessis c Anderson b Bracewell 63 D.Miller c Hira b Bracewell 33 F.Berhardien not out 5 R.Petersen c Neesham b Bracewell 0 Q.de Kock not out 0 Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4 Total (five wickets, 19 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-81, 3-160, 4-160, 5-161 Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-32-1 (1nb), Hira 4-0-37-1, Bracewell 3-0-33-3 (1w), Anderson 2-0-21-0, N.McCullum 4-0-23-0, Franklin 1-0-10-0, Nicol 1-0-7-0 New Zealand (Target 169 D/L) M.Guptill not out 101 R.Nicol c Miller b Peterson 25 B.McCullum c Miller b McLaren 17 C.Munro not out 8 Extras (lb-9, w-8, nb-1) 18 Total (two wickets, 19 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-149 Bowling: Peterson 3-0-28-1 (1w), Morkel 4-0-29-0 (1w), Kleinveldt 4-0-35-0, McLaren 4-0-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Phangiso 4-0-42-0 (1w) New Zealand won by eight wickets to square the three-match series 1-1. (Compiled by Neil Manthorp; Editing By Alison Wildey)