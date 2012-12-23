EAST LONDON, South Africa, Dec 23 Scoreboard
from the second Twenty20 International between South Africa and
New Zealand at Buffalo Park on Sunday.
South Africa
R.Levi c N.McCullum b Hira 5
H.Davids c Neesham b McClenaghan 55
F.du Plessis c Anderson b Bracewell 63
D.Miller c Hira b Bracewell 33
F.Berhardien not out 5
R.Petersen c Neesham b Bracewell 0
Q.de Kock not out 0
Extras (lb-2, w-1, nb-1) 4
Total (five wickets, 19 overs) 165
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-81, 3-160, 4-160, 5-161
Bowling: McClenaghan 4-0-32-1 (1nb), Hira 4-0-37-1, Bracewell
3-0-33-3 (1w), Anderson 2-0-21-0, N.McCullum 4-0-23-0, Franklin
1-0-10-0, Nicol 1-0-7-0
New Zealand (Target 169 D/L)
M.Guptill not out 101
R.Nicol c Miller b Peterson 25
B.McCullum c Miller b McLaren 17
C.Munro not out 8
Extras (lb-9, w-8, nb-1) 18
Total (two wickets, 19 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-149
Bowling: Peterson 3-0-28-1 (1w), Morkel 4-0-29-0 (1w),
Kleinveldt 4-0-35-0, McLaren 4-0-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Phangiso
4-0-42-0 (1w)
New Zealand won by eight wickets to square the three-match
series 1-1.
