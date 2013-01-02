Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 2 Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Wednesday. New Zealand won the toss SOUTH AFRICA G.Smith lbw b Bracewell 1 A.Petersen not out 0 H.Amla not out 2 TOTAL (for one wicket, 2 overs) 3 Fall: 1-1 Bowling: Boult 1-0-1-0, Bracewell 1-0-2-1 NEW ZEALAND M.Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 1 B.McCullum b Philander 7 K.Williamson lbw b Philander 13 D.Brownlie c Smith b Philander 0 D.Flynn c&b Steyn 8 B.J. Watling c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Franklin c Smith b Morkel 1 D.Bracewell b Steyn 2 J.Patel c Amla b Morkel 5 T.Boult c de Villiers b Morkel 1 C.Martin not out 0 Extras (lb-6, b-0, w-0, nb-1) Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 45 Fall: 1-7, 2-14, 3-14, 4-27, 5-27, 6-28, 7-31, 8-38, 9-45, 10-45 Bowling: Steyn 7.2-2-18-2, Philander 6-3-7-5, Morkel 6-2-14-3 (nb-1) (Editing by Ed Osmond)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.