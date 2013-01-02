CAPE TOWN, Jan 2 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Wednesday. New Zealand won the toss South Africa first innings G.Smith lbw b Bracewell 1 A.Petersen not out 103 H.Amla lbw b Franklin 66 J.Kallis c Watling b Boult 60 A.B.De Villiers not out 19 Extras (b-1, lb-1, nb-1) 3 Total (three wickets, 64 overs) 252 Fall: 1-1, 2-108, 3-212 To bat: Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Robin Peterson, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel Bowling: Boult 13-0-53-1, Bracewell 17-2-77-1, Martin, 12-2-38-0 (nb-1), Franklin 9-1-23-1, Patel 13-1-59-0 New Zealand first innings M.Guptill c de Villiers b Philander 1 B.McCullum b Philander 7 K.Williamson lbw b Philander 13 D.Brownlie c Smith b Philander 0 D.Flynn c&b Steyn 8 B.J. Watling c de Villiers b Philander 0 J.Franklin c Smith b Morkel 1 D.Bracewell b Steyn 2 J.Patel c Amla b Morkel 5 T.Boult c de Villiers b Morkel 1 C.Martin not out 0 Extras (lb-6, nb-1) 7 Total (all out, 19.2 overs) 45 Fall: 1-7, 2-14, 3-14, 4-27, 5-27, 6-28, 7-31, 8-38, 9-45 Bowling: Steyn 7.2-2-18-2, Philander 6-3-7-5, Morkel 6-2-14-3 (nb-1) (Editing by Ed Osmond)