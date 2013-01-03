CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the close of the
second day of the first test between South Africa and New
Zealand at Newlands on Thursday.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
New Zealand first innings 45 (V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel
3-14)
South Africa first innings (overnight 252-3)
G. Smith lbw b Bracewell 1
A. Petersen b Boult 106
H. Amla lbw b Franklin 66
J. Kallis c Watling b Boult 60
A.B. De Villiers b Martin 67
F. du Plessis c Williamson b Martin 15
D. Elgar c Watling b Boult 21
R. Peterson b Martin 5
V. Philander not out 0
Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 6
Total (eight wickets declared, 95.2 overs) 347
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-108 3-212 4-255 5-281 6-335 7-342
8-347
Did not bat: Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel
Bowling: Boult 21-2-78-3 (1w), Bracewell 24-4-93-1, Martin
19.2-4-63-3 (nb-1, 1w), Franklin 14-1-50-1, Patel 17-4-60-0
New Zealand second innings
M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0
B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 51
K. Williamson c Petersen b Kallis 15
D. Brownlie not out 69
D. Flynn c de Villiers b Kallis 14
BJ Watling not out 10
Extras (b-1, lb-8, w-1) 10
Total (four wickets, 52 overs) 169
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-29 3-118 4-155
To bat: James Franklin, Doug Bracewell, Jeetan Patel, Trent
Boult, Chris Martin
Bowling (to date): Steyn 14-2-38-1, Philander 13-5-53-0,
Morkel 12-4-29-0, Kallis 6-1-19-2 (1w), Peterson 7-2-21-1
