CAPE TOWN, Jan 3 Scoreboard at the close of the second day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Thursday. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat New Zealand first innings 45 (V. Philander 5-7, M. Morkel 3-14) South Africa first innings (overnight 252-3) G. Smith lbw b Bracewell 1 A. Petersen b Boult 106 H. Amla lbw b Franklin 66 J. Kallis c Watling b Boult 60 A.B. De Villiers b Martin 67 F. du Plessis c Williamson b Martin 15 D. Elgar c Watling b Boult 21 R. Peterson b Martin 5 V. Philander not out 0 Extras (b-1, lb-2, w-2, nb-1) 6 Total (eight wickets declared, 95.2 overs) 347 Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-108 3-212 4-255 5-281 6-335 7-342 8-347 Did not bat: Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel Bowling: Boult 21-2-78-3 (1w), Bracewell 24-4-93-1, Martin 19.2-4-63-3 (nb-1, 1w), Franklin 14-1-50-1, Patel 17-4-60-0 New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0 B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 51 K. Williamson c Petersen b Kallis 15 D. Brownlie not out 69 D. Flynn c de Villiers b Kallis 14 BJ Watling not out 10 Extras (b-1, lb-8, w-1) 10 Total (four wickets, 52 overs) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-29 3-118 4-155 To bat: James Franklin, Doug Bracewell, Jeetan Patel, Trent Boult, Chris Martin Bowling (to date): Steyn 14-2-38-1, Philander 13-5-53-0, Morkel 12-4-29-0, Kallis 6-1-19-2 (1w), Peterson 7-2-21-1 (Editing by Tom Pilcher and Toby Davis)