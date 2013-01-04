CAPE TOWN, Jan 4 Scoreboard on the third day of the first test between South Africa and New Zealand at Newlands on Friday. New Zealand first innings 45 (V. Philander 5-7) South Africa first innings 347 for eight declared (A.Petersen 106, H.Amla 66, J.Kallis 60, AB de Villiers 67) New Zealand second innings M. Guptill c Amla b Steyn 0 B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 51 K. Williamson c Petersen b Kallis 15 D. Brownlie c Peterson b Morkel 109 D. Flynn c de Villiers b Kallis 14 BJ Watling c Smith b Philander 42 J.Franklin b Steyn 22 D.Bracewell c Petersen b Philander 0 J.Patel b Steyn 8 T.Boult not out 2 C.Martin run out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-8 w-3) 12 Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-29 3-118 4-155 5-229 6-252 7-252 8-265 9-274 10-275 Bowling: Steyn 30-6-67-3, Philander 24-8-76-2 (1w), Morkel 21-6-50-1 (1w), Kallis 11.1-3-31-2 (1w), Peterson 16-6-42-1 New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat Result: South Africa won by an innings and 27 runs (Editing by John Mehaffey)