Jan 11 Scoreboard at close on the first day of the second test between South Africa and New Zealand at St.George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa innings A. Petersen c Patel b Bracewell 21 G. Smith c Watling b Wagner 54 H. Amla not out 106 J. Kallis c Watling b Bracewell 8 AB de Villiers c Williamson b Patel 51 F. du Plessis not out 69 Extras (b-5, lb-6, w-2, nb-3) 16 Total (for four wickets; 90 overs) 325 Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-121. 137-3, 4-223 Still to bat: D.Elgar, R.Peterson, R.Kleinveldt, D.Steyn, M. Morkel. Bowling: Boult 19-2-74-0 (w-1), Bracewell 21-2-70-2 (w-1), Wagner 22-2-88-1 (nb-3), Patel 19-1-60-1, Munro 9-0-22-0. New Zealand - M.Guptill, B.McCullum, K.Williamson, D.Brownlie, D.Flynn, BJ Watling, C.Munro, D.Bracewell, T.Boult, J.Patel, N.Wagner