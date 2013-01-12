(Updates at close) PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 12 Scoreboard on the second day of the second test between South Africa and New Zealand at St. George's Park on Saturday. South Africa first innings (overnight 325-4) A. Petersen c Patel b Bracewell 21 G. Smith c Watling b Wagner 54 H. Amla c Watling b Boult 110 J. Kallis c Watling b Bracewell 8 A de Villiers c Williamson b Patel 51 F. du Plessis c McCullum b Munro 137 D. Elgar not out 103 R. Peterson c Patel b Munro 8 D. Steyn c Patel b Bracewell 5 R. Kleinveldt not out 7 Extras (b-6 lb-8 w-4 nb-3) 21 Total (for eight wickets declared; 153.5 overs) 525 Fall of wickets: 1-29 2-121 3-137 4-223 5-336 6-467 7-481 8-508. Did not bat: M. Morkel. Bowling: Boult 32-5-108-1 (2w), Bracewell 34-6-94-3 (1w), Wagner 33-4-135-1 (3nb 1w), Patel 36.5-2-134-1, Munro 18-4-40-2. New Zealand first innings M. Guptill c Petersen b Steyn 1 B. McCullum c Kallis b Peterson 13 K. Williamson c Smith b Steyn 4 D. Brownlie c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 10 D. Flynn lbw Kleinveldt 0 BJ Watling not out 15 C. Munro c Elgar b Peterson 0 D. Bracewell not out 3 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for six wickets; 24 overs) 47 Fall of wickets: 1-2 2-8 3-27 4-27 5-39, 6-39. To bat: T. Boult, J. Patel, N. Wagner. Bowling: Steyn 8-2-14-2, Morkel 8-4-12-0, Kleinveldt 6-1-18-2, Peterson 2-1-2-2. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by John Mehaffey)