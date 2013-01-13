Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Jan 13 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the second cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at St. George's Park on Sunday: South Africa won the toss and elected to bat South Africa first innings 525 for eight declared (F. Du Plessis 137, H. Amla 110, D. Elgar 103 not out) New Zealand first innings 121 all out (BJ Watling 63; D. Steyn five for 17) New Zealand innings M. Guptill b Kleinveldt 48 B. McCullum lbw b Peterson 11 K. Williamson b Peterson 11 D. Brownlie not out 44 D. Flynn c De Villiers b Kleinveldt 0 BJ Watling not out 41 Extras (lb 1, w 1) 2 Total (for four wickets; 67 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-64, 3-84, 4-84. Still to bat: C. Munro, D. Bracewell, N. Wagner, J. Patel, T. Boult. Bowling: Steyn 13-1-41-0, Morkel 13-4-32-0 (1w), Kleinveldt 12-8-31-2, Peterson 20-11-29-2, Kallis 5-3-8-0, Smith 1-0-10-0, Petersen 3-0-5-0. (Compiled by Jason Humphries in Durban; Editing by Clare Fallon)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.