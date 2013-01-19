Jan 19 Scoreboard after the first one-day international between South Africa and New Zealand at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first South Africa innings H. Amla lbw b Mills 13 G. Smith lbw b McClenaghan 7 C. Ingram c N. McCullum b Williamson 29 A.B.de Villiers lbw b McClenaghan 7 F. du Plessis c Nicol b Williamson 57 Q.de Kock c N. McCullum b Franklin 18 R. McLaren c B. McCullum b Williamson 33 R. Peterson lbw b McClenaghan 0 R. Kleinveldt c Mills b Williamson 26 D. Steyn b McClenaghan 0 L. Tsotsobe not out 0 Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-1, w-10) 18 Total (all out, 46.2 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-25 2-27 3-37 4-83 5-119 6-178 7-179 8-182 9-182 10-208 Bowling: Mills 8-1-55-1 (nb-1, w-2), McClenaghan 10-2-20-4 (w-2), N. McCullum 6-0-34-0, Franklin 10-1-44-1 (w-2), Williamson 7.2-0-22-4, Neesham 4-0-22-0 (w-3), Elliott 1-0-4-0 New Zealand innings R. Nicol c Smith b Tsotsobe 4 M. Guptill run out 0 B.J. Watling b McLaren 45 K. Williamson c du Plessis b Tsotsobe 5 B. McCullum lbw b Kleinveldt 26 G. Elliott c Smith b Kleinveldt 1 J. Franklin not out 47 J. Neesham lbw b McLaren 0 N. McCullum lbw b McLaren 24 K. Mills b McLaren 26 M. McClenaghan not out 0 Extras (lb-13, nb-3, w-15) 31 Total (for nine wickets, 45.4 overs) 209 Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-4 3-21 4-73 5-81 6-105 7-105 8-140 9-187 Bowling: Steyn 10-3-33-0 (w-2), Tsotsobe 8-2-43-2, Kleinveldt 9-0-37-2 (nb-1, w-9), McLaren 8.4-0-46-4 (nb-2, w-3), Peterson 10-0-37-0 Result: New Zealand won by one wicket New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 (Compiled by Michael Todt; editing by Toby Davis)