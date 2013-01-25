POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Jan 25 Scoreboard in the third one-day international between South Africa and New Zealand at Senwes Park on Friday. New Zealand innings M.Guptill c Ingram b Tsotsobe 5 BJ Watling c du Plessis b McLaren 20 K.Williamson c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6 G.Elliott c Steyn b Tsotsobe 54 B.McCullum c Steyn b McLaren 13 C.Munro c de Kock b Tsotsobe 57 J.Franklin not out 53 N.McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 2 J.Neesham lbw b McLaren 13 K.Mills run out (du Plessis) 7 M.McClenaghan not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-10 w-17) 28 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-27 3-46 4-68 5-129 6-196 7-199 8-216 9-234. Bowling: Steyn 10-1-56-0 (w6), Tsotsobe 10-2-45-4, Kleinveldt 10-1-44-0 (w4), Phangiso 8-0-43-0 (w1), McLaren 10-0-52-4 (w2), Behardien 2-0-9-0. New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat. (Compiled by Michael Todt; Editing by John Mehaffey)