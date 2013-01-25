POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Jan 25 Scoreboard
in the third one-day international between South Africa and New
Zealand at Senwes Park on Friday.
New Zealand innings
M.Guptill c Ingram b Tsotsobe 5
BJ Watling c du Plessis b McLaren 20
K.Williamson c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6
G.Elliott c Steyn b Tsotsobe 54
B.McCullum c Steyn b McLaren 13
C.Munro c de Kock b Tsotsobe 57
J.Franklin not out 53
N.McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 2
J.Neesham lbw b McLaren 13
K.Mills run out (du Plessis) 7
M.McClenaghan not out 2
Extras (b-1 lb-10 w-17) 28
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-27 3-46 4-68 5-129 6-196 7-199 8-216
9-234.
Bowling: Steyn 10-1-56-0 (w6), Tsotsobe 10-2-45-4,
Kleinveldt 10-1-44-0 (w4), Phangiso 8-0-43-0 (w1), McLaren
10-0-52-4 (w2), Behardien 2-0-9-0.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
(Compiled by Michael Todt; Editing by John Mehaffey)