POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Jan 25 Scoreboard
in the third and final one-day international between South
Africa and New Zealand at Senwes Park on Friday.
New Zealand
M.Guptill c Ingram b Tsotsobe 5
BJ Watling c du Plessis b McLaren 20
K.Williamson c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6
G.Elliott c Steyn b Tsotsobe 54
B.McCullum c Steyn b McLaren 13
C.Munro c de Kock b Tsotsobe 57
J.Franklin not out 53
N.McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 2
J.Neesham lbw b McLaren 13
K.Mills run out (du Plessis) 7
M.McClenaghan not out 2
Extras (b-1 lb-10 w-17) 28
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 260
Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-27 3-46 4-68 5-129 6-196 7-199 8-216
9-234.
Bowling: Steyn 10-1-56-0 (w6), Tsotsobe 10-2-45-4,
Kleinveldt 10-1-44-0 (w4), Phangiso 8-0-43-0 (w1), McLaren
10-0-52-4 (w2), Behardien 2-0-9-0.
South Africa
Q.de Kock b Franklin 31
G.Smith c Watling b Williamson 116
C.Ingram c Guptill b N.McCullum 25
F.du Plessis c Guptill b Mills 19
F.Behardien c & b Williamson 4
D.Miller b Mills 15
R.McLaren not out 25
R.Kleinveldt b McClenaghan 6
A.Phangiso c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 9
D.Steyn c Elliott b Franklin 4
L.Tsotsobe not out 0
Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-5) 10
Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 264
Fall of wickets: 1-83 2-122 3-165 4-174 5-205 6-229 7-237 8-251
9-258
Bowling: Mills 10-0-40-2, McClenaghan 10-0-70-2 (w-3), Neesham
3-0-22-0 (w-2), N.McCullum 10-1-35-1, Franklin 6-0-38-2, Elliott
3-0-14-0, Williamson 8-0-40-2
South Africa won by one wicket
New Zealand won series 2-1
