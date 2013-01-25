(Adds result) POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa, Jan 25 Scoreboard in the third and final one-day international between South Africa and New Zealand at Senwes Park on Friday. New Zealand M.Guptill c Ingram b Tsotsobe 5 BJ Watling c du Plessis b McLaren 20 K.Williamson c de Kock b Tsotsobe 6 G.Elliott c Steyn b Tsotsobe 54 B.McCullum c Steyn b McLaren 13 C.Munro c de Kock b Tsotsobe 57 J.Franklin not out 53 N.McCullum c de Kock b McLaren 2 J.Neesham lbw b McLaren 13 K.Mills run out (du Plessis) 7 M.McClenaghan not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-10 w-17) 28 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-15 2-27 3-46 4-68 5-129 6-196 7-199 8-216 9-234. Bowling: Steyn 10-1-56-0 (w6), Tsotsobe 10-2-45-4, Kleinveldt 10-1-44-0 (w4), Phangiso 8-0-43-0 (w1), McLaren 10-0-52-4 (w2), Behardien 2-0-9-0. South Africa Q.de Kock b Franklin 31 G.Smith c Watling b Williamson 116 C.Ingram c Guptill b N.McCullum 25 F.du Plessis c Guptill b Mills 19 F.Behardien c & b Williamson 4 D.Miller b Mills 15 R.McLaren not out 25 R.Kleinveldt b McClenaghan 6 A.Phangiso c B.McCullum b McClenaghan 9 D.Steyn c Elliott b Franklin 4 L.Tsotsobe not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1 w-5) 10 Total (for nine wickets, 50 overs) 264 Fall of wickets: 1-83 2-122 3-165 4-174 5-205 6-229 7-237 8-251 9-258 Bowling: Mills 10-0-40-2, McClenaghan 10-0-70-2 (w-3), Neesham 3-0-22-0 (w-2), N.McCullum 10-1-35-1, Franklin 6-0-38-2, Elliott 3-0-14-0, Williamson 8-0-40-2 South Africa won by one wicket New Zealand won series 2-1 (Compiled by Michael Todt; Editing by John Mehaffey)