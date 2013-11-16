FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
DAMBULLA, Nov 16 Scoreboard in the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla on Saturday. Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Ronchi b McCullum 46 T. Dilshan c Ronchi b McClenaghan 53 K. Sangakkara b McCullum 0 L. Thirimanne c Latham b Mills 23 A. Mathews c Ronchi b McClenaghan 0 D. Chandimal lbw b Neesham 15 T. Perera c Latham b Ellis 8 N. Kulasekara c Mills b Neesham 14 S. Senanayake not out 21 R. Herath not out 17 Extras: (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 14 Total: (for eight wickets, 33 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-91 2-91 3-110 4-110 5-144 6-146 7-165 8-184 Did not bat: L. Malinga. Bowling: Mills 6-1-35-1 (w1), McClenaghan 7-0-34-2 (w3), Ellis 6-0-51-1 (w2, nb1), Devcich 3-0-31-0, Nicol 2-0-17-0 (w1), McCullum 4-0-13-2, Neesham 5-0-26-2 (w2). New Zealand innings T. Latham lbw b Senanayake 9 A. Devcich c Herath b Kulasekara 5 R. Nicol st Sangakkara b Herath 1 G. Elliott b Herath 3 C. Munro b Senanayake 1 L. Ronchi c Senanayake b Herath 23 J. Neesham not out 42 N. McCullum not out 35 Extras: (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total: (for six wickets, 25 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-17 3-21 4-22 5-26 6-63. Did not bat: K Mills, A Ellis, M McClenaghan. Bowling: Senanayake 5-1-14-2, Kulasekara 4-1-20-1 (w3), Mathews 1-0-4-0, Herath 6-0-25-3, Dilshan 6-0-31-0, Malinga 3-0-31-0 (w3). Result: Sri Lanka won by 36 runs (D/L method) Three-match series drawn 1-1 (Editing by Toby Davis)
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.