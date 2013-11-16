DAMBULLA, Nov 16 Scoreboard in the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Dambulla on Saturday. Sri Lanka innings M. Jayawardene c Ronchi b McCullum 46 T. Dilshan c Ronchi b McClenaghan 53 K. Sangakkara b McCullum 0 L. Thirimanne c Latham b Mills 23 A. Mathews c Ronchi b McClenaghan 0 D. Chandimal lbw b Neesham 15 T. Perera c Latham b Ellis 8 N. Kulasekara c Mills b Neesham 14 S. Senanayake not out 21 R. Herath not out 17 Extras: (b-1 lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 14 Total: (for eight wickets, 33 overs) 211 Fall of wickets: 1-91 2-91 3-110 4-110 5-144 6-146 7-165 8-184 Did not bat: L. Malinga. Bowling: Mills 6-1-35-1 (w1), McClenaghan 7-0-34-2 (w3), Ellis 6-0-51-1 (w2, nb1), Devcich 3-0-31-0, Nicol 2-0-17-0 (w1), McCullum 4-0-13-2, Neesham 5-0-26-2 (w2). New Zealand innings T. Latham lbw b Senanayake 9 A. Devcich c Herath b Kulasekara 5 R. Nicol st Sangakkara b Herath 1 G. Elliott b Herath 3 C. Munro b Senanayake 1 L. Ronchi c Senanayake b Herath 23 J. Neesham not out 42 N. McCullum not out 35 Extras: (lb-1 w-6) 7 Total: (for six wickets, 25 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-12 2-17 3-21 4-22 5-26 6-63. Did not bat: K Mills, A Ellis, M McClenaghan. Bowling: Senanayake 5-1-14-2, Kulasekara 4-1-20-1 (w3), Mathews 1-0-4-0, Herath 6-0-25-3, Dilshan 6-0-31-0, Malinga 3-0-31-0 (w3). Result: Sri Lanka won by 36 runs (D/L method) Three-match series drawn 1-1 (Editing by Toby Davis)