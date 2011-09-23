WELLINGTON, Sept 23 New Zealand recalled Kyle Mills and included uncapped Doug Bracewell and Dean Brownlie for the one-off away test against Zimbabwe, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Friday.

The Black Caps will play their first series since they lost in the World Cup semi-finals in March and under new captain Ross Taylor, who replaced Daniel Vettori after he stepped down.

The visitors will play two twenty20, three one-dayers and a lone test match during their tour of Zimbabwe, which starts on Oct. 15.

32-year old Mills, who last played a test match in March 2009, was recalled in the 16-man squad after injury ruled out frontline paceman Hamish Bennett while Tim Southee raced against time to get fit for the test match.

"This is a good opportunity for Kyle Mills," New Zealand coach John Wright was quoted as saying in a statement.

"He is keen to play the five day form of the game so he'll take his chance with the other four bowlers. He has done a lot of training this winter and is keen to play."

Bracewell and Brownlie were rewarded for their impressive performances during the recent emerging player tournament in Australia.

"Doug Bracewell did very well at the Emerging Player Tournament so that led to his selection in both tour parties," Wright said.

"Like Bracewell, Dean Brownlie had a good EPT and strong domestic form so has earned his place. He's a player we think a fair bit of."

Southee, who suffered a left knee injury, will miss the limited overs series and was still doubtful for the test match though he was named in the squad.

"We will continue to closely monitor Tim Southee's fitness in the build-up to tour and are hopeful that he will recover in time for the test series," national selector manager Kim Littlejohn said.

"His left knee will be reassessed by our medical staff with final decision on his availability taken in the next couple of weeks."

The 15-member squad for the shorter versions included 11 players from this year's World Cup squad while three uncapped players -- Bracewell, Rob Nicol and Graeme Aldridge -- were also included.

ODI and T20 SQUAD: Ross Taylor (captain), Graeme Aldridge, Doug Bracewell, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Nathan McCullum, Andy McKay, Kyle Mills, Rob Nicol, Jacob Oram, Jesse Ryder, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, Luke Woodcock.

TEST SQUAD: Ross Taylor (captain), Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Jesse Ryder, Chris Martin, Brendon McCullum, Andy McKay, Kyle Mills, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson, BJ Watling, Reece Young.