Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
WELLINGTON, April 5 New Zealand coach Mike Hesson named the following squads on Friday for the tour of England and the Champions Trophy tournament from May to June:
Test squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Peter Fulton, Mark Gillespie, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Bruce Martin, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson.
ODI & Champions Trophy Squad: Brendon McCullum (captain), Trent Boult, Grant Elliott, Andrew Ellis, James Franklin, Martin Guptill, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Kane Williamson.
(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.