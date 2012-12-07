Dec 7 New Zealand named the following Twenty20 and test squads on Friday for their tour of South Africa. New Zealand play South Africa in three T20 matches later this month before a two-test series starting in January.
T20 squad:
Brendon McCullum (capt), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Derek de Boorder, James Franklin, Peter Fulton, Martin Guptill, Ronnie Hira, Nathan McCullum, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Rob Nicol
Test squad:
Brendon McCullum (capt), Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Dean Brownlie, Daniel Flynn, James Franklin, Peter Fulton, Martin Guptill, Chris Martin, Bruce Martin, Jeetan Patel, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)