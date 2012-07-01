June 30 New Zealand captain Ross Taylor has been
ruled out of Sunday's Twenty20 match against West Indies and is
expected to miss the early part of the following five-match
one-day series due to a shoulder injury, the county's cricket
board (NZC) said.
New Zealand suffered a spate of injuries while fielding
during their 56-run loss to West Indies in the first Twenty20
international in Florida earlier on Saturday with Taylor, Ronnie
Hira and Jacob Oram all getting hurt.
Taylor, who broke his arm in March after being struck by a
bouncer from South Africa paceman Morne Morkel, damaged his left
shoulder when he landed heavily after attempting a catch.
He remained in the field as New Zealand bowled but was
forced to retire hurt while batting.
"Unfortunately, Ross sustained a grade two injury to his
left AC joint during the game today. It was confirmed by the
X-ray and MRI scan completed at the hospital," Black Caps physio
Paul Close said in a statement released after the loss.
"At this stage the injury looks like it will exclude him
from selection for tomorrow's match and for the first part of
the ODI series."
Close said that the right-handed batsman will remain with
the team while he recovers from the injury.
New Zealand, who will play five ODIs and two tests in West
Indies following Sunday's second Twenty20 international in
Florida, are yet to name a replacement captain.
Left-arm spinner Hira, who dislocated a finger when he
dropped a sharp return chance from Chris Gayle, will return to
New Zealand for rehabilitation, the NZC said.
All-rounder Oram's injury appeared to be minor and his
condition will be assessed before the match, the board added.
"Jacob jarred his knee and has suffered a minor knee
strain," Close said.
"At this stage the injury appears to be relatively minor but
we will know more after a period of ice treatment and rest.
"We will reassess in the morning and complete a fitness test
before the match if necessary."
