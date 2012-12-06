Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi retires from international cricket
Feb 20 Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement from international cricket, but said he wants to play in his country's domestic league for two more years.
Dec 7 New Zealand have dumped Ross Taylor as captain and replaced him with Brendon McCullum in all three forms of the game, local media reports said on Friday.
New Zealand Cricket were unable to provide immediate comment but had called a press conference early on Friday.
Taylor's sacking comes in the wake of local media reports of disharmony between the 28-year-old batsman and head coach Mike Hesson.
Taylor scored 142 and 74 in his last two innings as he led from the front to guide New Zealand to a rare away test win over Sri Lanka in Colombo that tied their series 1-1.
McCullum faces a baptism of fire with upcoming series against South Africa and England. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Feb 19 All-rounder Asela Gunaratne struck a superb 84 off 46 balls to inspire Sri Lanka to a dramatic two-wicket victory over Australia in the second Twenty20 International in South Geelong, Victoria on Sunday.
NEW DELHI, Feb 19 Australia skipper Steve Smith will replace Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the Rising Pune Supergiants captain in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise said on Sunday.