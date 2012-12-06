Dec 7 New Zealand have dumped Ross Taylor as captain and replaced him with Brendon McCullum in all three forms of the game, local media reports said on Friday.

New Zealand Cricket were unable to provide immediate comment but had called a press conference early on Friday.

Taylor's sacking comes in the wake of local media reports of disharmony between the 28-year-old batsman and head coach Mike Hesson.

Taylor scored 142 and 74 in his last two innings as he led from the front to guide New Zealand to a rare away test win over Sri Lanka in Colombo that tied their series 1-1.

McCullum faces a baptism of fire with upcoming series against South Africa and England. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)