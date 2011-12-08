HOBART Dec 9 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second and final test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.

New Zealand suffered a blow on the morning of the match when former captain Daniel Vettori was ruled out with a muscle strain and was replaced by debutant left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult.

Australia won the first match in Brisbane by nine wickets earlier this week, leaving the Black Caps still without a test victory across the Tasman Sea for the last 26 years.

The hosts were unchanged from their victory at the Gabba with quick bowler James Pattinson retaining his place after taking 5-27 on debut in the second innings of the opening test.

Teams:

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more cricket stories