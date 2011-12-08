HOBART Dec 9 Australia captain Michael Clarke
won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second and final
test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.
New Zealand suffered a blow on the morning of the match when
former captain Daniel Vettori was ruled out with a muscle strain
and was replaced by debutant left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult.
Australia won the first match in Brisbane by nine wickets
earlier this week, leaving the Black Caps still without a test
victory across the Tasman Sea for the last 26 years.
The hosts were unchanged from their victory at the Gabba
with quick bowler James Pattinson retaining his place after
taking 5-27 on debut in the second innings of the opening test.
Teams:
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David
Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin
Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece
Young, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)
