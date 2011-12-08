(Adds quotes, detail)

HOBART Dec 9 Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second and final test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.

New Zealand suffered a blow when former captain Daniel Vettori, one of the tourists' major threats with both ball and bat, was ruled out shortly before the toss with a hamstring strain and replaced by debutant left-arm pace bowler Trent Boult.

"Daniel Vettori was playing 10 minutes ago but his hammy tightened up a little bit too much to play this game," New Zealand captain Ross Taylor said after the toss.

"Trent Boult comes into the side, he's making his debut. He's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and I'm sure he'll be looking forward to bowling on this pitch."

Australia won the first match in Brisbane by nine wickets earlier this week, leaving the Black Caps still without a test victory across the Tasman Sea for the last 26 years.

The hosts were unchanged from their victory at the Gabba with quick James Pattinson likely to get an early chance to bowl at the Black Caps after taking 5-27 on debut in the second innings of the opening test.

"Wicket looks like it's got a fair bit of grass on it still and overhead conditions are overcast," said Clarke. "I think there's going to be a little bit of swing and if it seams too, that'll be good."

Teams:

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece Young, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.

