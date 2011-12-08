(Adds quotes, detail)
HOBART Dec 9 Australia captain Michael Clarke
won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second and final
test against New Zealand at the Bellerive Oval on Friday.
New Zealand suffered a blow when former captain Daniel
Vettori, one of the tourists' major threats with both ball and
bat, was ruled out shortly before the toss with a hamstring
strain and replaced by debutant left-arm pace bowler Trent
Boult.
"Daniel Vettori was playing 10 minutes ago but his hammy
tightened up a little bit too much to play this game," New
Zealand captain Ross Taylor said after the toss.
"Trent Boult comes into the side, he's making his debut.
He's been a consistent performer in domestic cricket and I'm
sure he'll be looking forward to bowling on this pitch."
Australia won the first match in Brisbane by nine wickets
earlier this week, leaving the Black Caps still without a test
victory across the Tasman Sea for the last 26 years.
The hosts were unchanged from their victory at the Gabba
with quick James Pattinson likely to get an early chance to bowl
at the Black Caps after taking 5-27 on debut in the second
innings of the opening test.
"Wicket looks like it's got a fair bit of grass on it still
and overhead conditions are overcast," said Clarke. "I think
there's going to be a little bit of swing and if it seams too,
that'll be good."
Teams:
Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Phillip Hughes, David
Warner, Usman Khawaja, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Brad
Haddin, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Nathan
Lyon.
New Zealand: Ross Taylor (captain), Brendon McCullum, Martin
Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jesse Ryder, Dean Brownlie, Reece
Young, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Chris Martin.
(Writing by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ian Ransom)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories