LEEDS, England May 25 England won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final test against New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday.

England named an unchanged team from the side that won by 170 runs in the first test at Lord's, retaining paceman Steven Finn and leaving out Tim Bresnan.

New Zealand called up Doug Bracewell to make an all-seamer attack having declined to take a gamble on spinner Daniel Vettori, who only arrived in England this week as a replacement for the injured Bruce Martin.

Captain Brendon McCullum will keep wicket with BJ Watling ruled out of the game due to a knee injury he sustained in the first test while Martin Guptill comes into the side to bat at number six.

No play was possible on the first day on Friday due to rain but the weather forecast was much brighter for the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Nick Compton, Jonathan Trott, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steven Finn, James Anderson

New Zealand - Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum (captain), Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Doug Bracewell, Trent Boult (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by John O'Brien)