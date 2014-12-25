Dec 26 Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and chose to bowl in the first test against New Zealand on a green-tinged wicket at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

Lahiru Thirimanne will fill the massive hole in the Sri Lankan batting lineup left by Mahela Jayawardene's retirement from test cricket while Dhammika Prasad is the third seamer with Mathews the fourth pace option.

Neil Wagner won the battle for the third specialist seamer spot for New Zealand while Jimmy Neesham will bat at number six.

The match is the first for the ground that will also host the opening match of next year's World Cup between the same sides, and first international clash in Christchurch since a devastating earthquake in February, 2011. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by MArtyn Herman)