Aug 1 New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori will
miss the second test against West Indies starting on Thursday in
Kingston with a groin strain, the country's cricket board said
on Wednesday.
The left-arm spinner suffered a right abductor strain during
the first test against West Indies, which New Zealand lost by
nine wickets.
"Dan (Vettori) had some discomfort while in the field on day
three of the first test match with assessment confirming an
adductor injury," Paul Close, the team's physiotherapist, said
in a statement posted on the New Zealand Cricket website (www.blackcaps.co.nz).
"It was managed during the match but further assessment has
indicated he will not be fully fit in time for the next test.
"Dan will return to New Zealand where here will be monitored
closely and undergo a period of rehabilitation.
"He will require a rest from bowling and his return date
will be determined by how well he responds to the treatment."
Former captain Vettori, 33, is New Zealand's most capped
test cricketer and will be crucial for the team when they tour
India for a two-test series starting Aug. 23.
