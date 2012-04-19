April 19 South Africa-born pace bowler Neil
Wagner has been declared eligible to play for New Zealand after
the International Cricket Council ruled there were special
circumstances why he did not meet residency regulations, NZ
Cricket said on Thursday.
The ICC requires a player to spend at least 183 days in a
country for four successive years to be considered for
selection.
The 26-year-old Wagner, who moved to New Zealand in 2008,
failed to achieve the minimum number of days on two occasions.
Once because he was playing a Twenty20 competition overseas
with his New Zealand province Otago and the second time due to a
family wedding.
NZC then sought dispensation from the world governing body
to select the left-armer, who took a record five wickets in one
over in a first class match in 2011.
"Approval was given for both occasions meaning the South
African born player is now available for selection by New
Zealand," NZC said in a statement on Thursday.
New Zealand, who were beaten by Wagner's native South Africa
in their Twenty20, one-day and test series last month, tour the
West Indies in July and August before a trip to India in late
August and September.
If selected, Wagner would join a growing list of recently
capped New Zealand players born in South Africa.
Wicketkeeper batsman BJ Watling and wicketkeeper Kruger van
Wyk both played tests earlier this year, while all rounder Grant
Elliott played for New Zealand in 2008 and 2009.
Middle order batsman Dean Brownlie also spent most of his
life in Western Australia and moved to Christchurch in 2009 but
qualified for his adopted country through his New Zealand-born
father.
