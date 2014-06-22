UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
June 22 New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has been reported for a suspect bowling action, the International Cricket Council has said.
The 23-year-old Williamson, who is an effective part-time offspinner for New Zealand, was reported by umpires Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth and Rod Tucker after the second test against West Indies in Trinidad.
The umpires handed over their report, which cited concerns over a number of deliveries they felt needed to be examined further, to New Zealand's team management and Williamson will have 21 days to undergo testing by the ICC.
He will still be able to bowl during the third test in Barbados, which starts on Thursday.
The three-match series is tied 1-1 after West Indies cruised to a 10-wicket victory on Friday in Port-of-Spain. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.