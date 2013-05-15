LONDON May 15 New Zealand, who start a two-match series at Lord's on Thursday, have beaten England only eight times in 97 tests since they first met in 1930.

The Kiwis' first victory came at the Basin Reserve in Wellington after 48 years in the 48th match between the two sides.

- - - -

1978, Wellington, first test. Won by 72 runs.

John Wright, one of the England-based professionals who made New Zealand increasingly competitive in the 1970s, batted throughout the first day for 55 not out on his test debut during a match in which the wind blew at gale force throughout.

He was out first ball on the following day as New Zealand collapsed. England captain Geoff Boycott then defied the elements and the bowlers with an equally obdurate 77.

Boycott got even less support than Wright and New Zealand took a 13-run lead, which soon looked totally inadequate when Bob Willis took five for 32 in a second innings total of 123.

However, Richard Hadlee bowled at express pace with the wind behind him to take six for 26 after the giant left-arm fast bowler Richard Collinge had bowled Boycott for one to dismiss England for 64 and set up an emotional victory.

- - - -

1983, Leeds, third test. Won by five wickets.

Hadlee had turned himself into one of the most skilled and feared opening bowlers in the world but, remarkably, he failed to take a single wicket although repeatedly beating the bat in New Zealand's first test victory in England.

He did, though, score 75 in New Zealand's first innings of 377 and was at the crease when his team scored the winning runs.

His able lieutenants Lance Cairns and Ewen Chatfield set up the victory with the former taking seven for 74 in England's first innings and the latter five for 95 in the second.

- - - -

1984, Christchurch, second test. Won by an innings and 132 runs.

Hadlee rode his luck on a pitch against some indifferent England bowling which should have been ideally suited to the pacemen to score 99 in New Zealand's first innings 307.

He then took three for 16 and five for 28 as England were twice dismissed in single figures and forced to follow on for the first time against New Zealand.

- - - -

1986, Nottingham, second test. Won by eight wickets.

Hadlee, playing on the Trent Bridge ground where he performed with such distinction for Nottinghamshire, took six wickets in England's first innings 256.

John Bracewell scored a century at number eight and Hadlee contributed 68 in New Zealand's 413 in reply before taking a further four wickets in England's second innings.

New Zealand reached their modest victory target with eight wickets to spare and draws in the first test at Lord's and the third at the Oval gave them their first series victory in England.

- - - -

1999, Lord's, second test. Won by nine wickets.

Chris Cairns, son of Lance and an all-rounder as talented as Hadlee but frustratingly injury prone, was finally fulfilling his abundant potential and he bowled with pace and aggression to take six for 77 in England's first innings 186.

Matt Horne, a tough, phlegmatic opener hit an even 100 in New Zealand's 358 in reply to become the last man in the 20th century to get on the Lord's batting honours board.

England did little better in their second innings and New Zealand, needing only 58 to win, were soon celebrating their first win at Lord's with an impromptu haka on the hallowed turf.

- - - -

1999, Oval, fourth test. Won by 83 runs.

After losing the first test they should have won and dominating the third, New Zealand deservedly won the series after a low-scoring match.

Captain Stephen Fleming scored a painstaking 66 not out and the young left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori recorded his second half-century of the series.

Cairns ran through the England batting to take five for 31 then smashed 80 from 94 balls, including four sixes off Phil Tufnell, when his team were struggling.

England succumbed for 162 in their second innings in a defeat that relegated them to the bottom of the unofficial Wisden test rankings.

- - - -

2002, Auckland, third test. Won by 78 runs.

Daryl Tuffey, excluded for New Zealand's previous five tests, marked his return with nine wickets, including the key wicket of Graham Thorpe in each innings, during a rain-shortened match on a lively pitch.

Nathan Astle, who scored the fastest double-century in test history in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful run chase in the first test, added 75 runs in 12 overs with Chris Harris under lights in the second innings.

His 65 from 51 balls allowed Fleming to set England 312 to win, a target they failed to reach despite 82 from captain Nasser Hussain.

- - - -

2008, Hamilton, first test. Won by 189 runs.

Vettori, now the captain and also now a genuine test all-rounder, scored 88 in New Zealand's first innings of 470 following 92 from Jamie How and Ross Taylor's maiden test century of 120. Current captain Brendon McCullum contributed 51 with two sixes.

England replied with 348 and Vettori declared New Zealand's second innings closed at 177 for nine after Ryan Sidebottom had captured a hat-trick to set the visitors 300 to win in 81 overs.

A challenging target quickly became impossible when Kyle Mills, predominantly a one-day bowler, took four wickets in five overs of hostile, accurate seam bowling and England capitulated for 110.

(Compiled by John Mehaffey; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)