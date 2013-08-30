Aug 30 Zimbabwe players are considering whether to play the final one-day international against Pakistan in Harare on Saturday as they protest against the non-payment of salaries by their country's cricket board.

Zimbabwe, who beat Pakistan for the first time in 15 years in the first match of the series, did not hold an official training session on Friday because some players have not received their full July remuneration from Zimbabwe Cricket.

The players have now given Zimbabwe Cricket until Monday to pay the outstanding amounts, according to Zimbabwean media reports.

If they do not receive payment they are threatening to boycott the two-match test series against Pakistan which starts on Tuesday.

A newly-formed players' union made up of senior individuals including captain Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, Prosper Utseya, Hamilton Masakadza and Vusi Sibanda, had threatened to boycott the full Pakistan tour over the same grievances.

But after meeting with Zimbabwe Cricket on Aug. 16, Taylor said he was satisfied that the players' complaints had been met with a positive response.

Strike action was also threatened before the tour by Bangladesh in May but that did go ahead.

The one-day series against Pakistan is level at 1-1 with the last match due to be played at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Zimbabwe did not play test cricket between 2006 and 2010 as they embarked on a self-imposed exile, fearing they could not be competitive in the five-day format.

The played only three one-day internationals in 2012, all in New Zealand, but are scheduled to host all four sub-continent full member sides this year with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka all due to tour.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond)