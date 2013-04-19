UPDATE 1-Cricket-Mitchell Marsh out of India tour with shoulder injury
* Australia will name like-for-like replacement (Adds details, quotes)
HARARE, April 19 Zimbabwe were 187 for seven wickets in their second innings at the close of play on day three of the first test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Friday.
Scores: Zimbabwe 187-7 (B. Taylor 81 not out; Robiul Islam 6-55) & 389 v Bangladesh 134 (Jahurul Islam 43; S Masakadza 4-32, K. Jarvis 4-40) (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Australia will name like-for-like replacement (Adds details, quotes)
BENGALURU, March 8 India might have levelled the series against Australia with a dramatic 75-run win in the second test but the hosts will head off to Ranchi knowing their recent batting woes have not gone away.
WELLINGTON, March 8 Dean Elgar made the most of being dropped early in his innings to score his seventh test century and anchor South Africa's 229 for four at the close of play on the opening day of the first test against New Zealand in Dunedin on Wednesday.