(Adds result)

* Spinner takes six wickets as Windies win first test

* Zimbabwe capitulate on third day

March 14 Spinner Shane Shillingford claimed a six-wicket haul as West Indies eased to a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe just after lunch on the third day of the first test in Barbados on Thursday.

Shillingford took four wickets in an extended first session as the tourists crumbled to 107 all out in their second innings, leaving the home side to knock off 12 runs to clinch a fifth successive test victory.

West Indies went 1-0 up in the two-match series with the second test in Dominica next week.

The 30-year-old Shillingford, recalled to the test arena after struggling in England last year, completed match figures of nine for 107, using his height to get good bounce on a turning wicket.

"I tried to get a consistent line first up and then try and spin the ball as much as possible at regular pace and put it in good areas," he said as he accepted the man-of-the-match award.

Zimbabwe, in trouble at 41 for three overnight, lost captain Brendan Taylor in the first over and nightwatchman Ray Price four ball later to start a rapid capitulation.

Taylor pushed a ball to short leg to be caught for just six runs and Price had his middle stump upended by pace man Kemar Roach.

Malcolm Waller followed seven overs later, having survived a dropped catch by Chris Gayle off Shillingford, when he prodded on the back foot to the tall spinner and offered Kieran Powell his fifth catch of the match at short leg.

A straight ball bowled Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva for six and Denesh Ramdin took a sharp catch behind the stumps to dismiss Graeme Cremer and give Shillingford figures of 6-49.

Zimbabwe showed glimpses of competitiveness in the morning on the first two days but their lack of test cricket was exposed.

"There were not a lot of positives for us to take out of the game. It was tough," said Taylor, whose side were playing their first test in 14 months.

West Indies, needing 12 runs for victory, lost Kieran Powell cheaply before lunch but Chris Gayle and Darren Bravo took the hosts to their target shortly after the interval.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)