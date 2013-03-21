(Adds details to tea)

March 21 Chris Gayle's century and an unbeaten 114-run fifth-wicket partnership lifted West Indies to 295 for four at tea on the second day of the second and final test against Zimbabwe in Dominica on Thursday.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, on 80, and Denesh Ramdin, 54 not out, continued the work of opener Gayle, who reached his 15th test century before lunch as West Indies built a lead of 120 runs.

Gayle was caught on 101 playing one swashbuckling shot too many after plundering three sixes off four balls on the way to his ton at Windsor Park in Roseau.

Chanderpaul passed 50 shortly after lunch in a characteristically patient innings, while Ramdin was a little more expansive in reaching his half century shortly before tea.

Zimbabwe dismissed Marlon Samuels with the first ball of the day but failed to make a breakthrough in the second session.

They persisted with a spin attack for 10 overs before tea in an increasingly desperate search for a breakthrough despite the new ball being available.

West Indies started the day on 114 for two but Samuels was bowled by a full ball from Tendai Chatara that swung late into his stumps.

Gayle helped the hosts rapidly overhaul Zimbabwe's first-innings 175 and Chanderpaul and Ramdin's partnership built a potential match-winning lead.

West Indies won the first match of the series in Barbados and are seeking a sixth successive test win.