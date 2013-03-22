March 22 Zimbabwe lost four wickets before lunch on the third day of the second and final test against West Indies in Dominica on Friday as the visitors struggled to avoid an innings defeat.

A brief period of resistance ended in the second hour of play with Zimbabwe slumping to 77 for four, still trailing by 129 runs.

Shane Shillingford, who has wreaked havoc throughout the series, was again among the wickets as he had captain Brendan Taylor (seven) and debutant Sean Williams (six) caught off top edges.

The spinner now has 16 wickets in the series at an average of 11.

Paceman Tino Best took the first wicket to fall, having Hamilton Masakadza caught behind for 17.

Fellow opener Vusi Sibanda was then trapped leg before by skipper Darren Sammy for 35.

Craig Ervine (three) and Malcolm Waller (four) were the not-out batsmen at lunch.

West Indies, who won the opening test, declared on their overnight score of 381 for eight. Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul both made centuries.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 175 in their first innings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez)