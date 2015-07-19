HARARE, July 19 A measured half century from opener Chamu Chibhabha propelled Zimbabwe to their first ever Twenty20 victory over former world champions India by 10 runs on Sunday.

After electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 145 for seven in their 20 overs, with Chibhabha's 67 from 51 balls the major contributor.

India made a fast start in reply but lost momentum after losing three wickets in nine balls to finish on 135 for nine from their allotted overs.

The result allowed the hosts to tie the series 1-1.

Chibhabha struck nine fours on his way to his highest Twenty20 international score, with no other Zimbabwe batsman reaching 20.

Robin Uthappa looked as though he was leading India to a series win when he raced to 42 from 25 balls but the tourists slumped to 61 for four when he was caught and bowled by Sean Williams.

Leg-break bowler Graeme Creamer was the pick of the home bowlers as he picked up three for 18 in his four overs.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)