Feb 9 Captain Brendan McCullum smashed his
fourth one-day international century off 79 balls as New Zealand
completed a sweep of their three-match series against Zimbabwe
with a 202-run victory at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday.
McCullum capitalised on being dropped by Regis Chakabva
while on 48 to guide New Zealand to their third-highest total of
373 for eight.
He was out for 119 on the final ball of the innings, having
hit seven boundaries and five sixes.
Zimbabwe were never in the match when they batted, though
captain Brendan Taylor (65) and Tatenda Taibu (26) combined for
a 67-run third wicket partnership.
Both well caught by substitute fielder Colin de Grandhomme,
leaving the visitors floundering at 115 for five.
New Zealand had looked like they may post a target of
400-plus following the blistering 153-run opening stand between
Martin Guptill (85) and Rob Nicol (61).
Nicol, who scored 146 in the second match in Whangarei, was
dropped by Tino Mawoyo on 10 in just the third over and made the
Africans pay before he was trapped lbw by Prosper Utseya on the
final ball of the 22nd over.
Guptill, who scored 70 in the first match and 77 in the
second, had looked well placed for a century but was dismissed
on the next ball when he missed a wide down the leg side by
left-arm spinner Ray Price, fell over and was stumped by Taibu.
Left arm seamer Brian Vitori was the most expensive of the
bowlers, conceding 105 runs from just nine overs, while Elton
Chigumbura finished with figures of one for 92 off 10 overs.
Zimbabwe's tour concludes after the two sides meet for two
Twenty20 internationals, at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday and
Seddon Park in Hamilton on Feb. 14.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by
Alastair Himmer;
