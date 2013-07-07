FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v South Africa test series
WELLINGTON, March 6 Factbox on the three-test series between New Zealand and South Africa, which starts at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday:
July 7 Zimbabwe dropped three players as they named a slimmed down squad for the one-day international series against India starting later this month.
Seamers Shingi Masakadza and Tinashe Panyangara and wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva were left out after playing in May's home series win over Bangladesh, the country's cricket union said on Sunday.
Captain Brendan Taylor is the only wicketkeeper in the squad.
The five ODIs will be played in Harare and Bulawayo between July 24 and Aug. 3.
Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Tendai Chatara, Michael Chinouya, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer, Kyle Jarvis, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Natsai Mashangwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sikandar Raza, Vusimuzi Sibanda, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
WELLINGTON, March 6 South Africa will miss AB de Villiers following his decision to opt out of test cricket this year but their ranks have been bolstered by the return of Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander for the three-match series against New Zealand.
WELLINGTON, March 6 Dean Elgar and Neil Wagner hope to renew a rivalry that began in feisty schoolboy matches in the Highveld when South Africa face New Zealand in the first test in Dunedin this week.