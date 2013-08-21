Aug 21 Opener Tino Mawoyo has recovered from injury and joined experienced bowlers Graeme Cremer and Shingi Masakadza in being recalled on Wednesday to Zimbabwe's 20-man squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva and all-rounder Tinashe Panyangare are also back in the squad after missing out on the 5-0 one-day international series loss to India, which ended at the start of the month.

Zimbabwe will host Pakistan in two tests, three ODIs and two Twenty20 internationals. The series starts on Friday with the first T20 encounter in Harare.

It will be the fourth series of the year for Zimbabwe, heralding an increase in the frequency of international competition, but comes on the heels of the threat of a strike by players wanting better contract terms and the settlement of unpaid wages.

Zimbabwe have also been rocked by the decision of key fast bowler Kyle Jarvis to quit the team at the weekend to take up a three-year contract with Lancashire.

Squad: Brendan Taylor (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Michael Chinouya, Graeme Cremer, Timycen Maruma, Hamilton Masakadza, Shingi Masakadza, Tino Mawoyo, Natsai M'shangwe, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Tinashe Panyangara, Vusi Sibanda, Sikandar Raza, Prosper Utseya, Brian Vitori, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)