HARARE, July 21 Zimbabwe have appointed Graeme Cremer as captain of a 16-man squad named on Thursday for the two-test series against New Zealand starting next week.

The 29-year-old spinner replaces Brendan Taylor in the role for Zimbabwe's first test since they lost three matches in Bangladesh in late 2014.

Four uncapped players - Chamu Chibhabha, Prince Masvaure, Peter Moor and Taurai Muzarabani - were selected in the squad for the matches in Bulawayo.

The first test begins next Thursday and the second on Aug. 6. It will be the first test at the Queens Sports Club in almost five years since New Zealand won a one-off match there by 34 runs in November 2011.

New Zealand play Zimbabwe A in a three-day practice match at the Harare Sports Club on Friday before flying to Bulawayo.

Squad

Graeme Cremer (captain), Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Hamilton Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Peter Moor, Richmond Mutumbami, Taurai Muzarabani, Njabulo Ncube, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)