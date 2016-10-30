HARARE Oct 30 Opener Tino Mawoyo scored an unbeaten 41 as Zimbabwe reached 88 for one at stumps at the end of the second day of the first test against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings tally of 537 at the Harare Sports Club, Mawoyo and veteran Hamilton Masakadza, who scored 33 not out, were digging in as Zimbabwe ended the day trailing by 449 runs.

Opener Brian Chari was dismissed lbw for five off the bowling of stand-in skipper Rangana Herath.

Upal Tharanga finished 110 not out when Sri Lanka were finally dismissed in the final session on Sunday, putting Zimbabwe into bat for 23 overs at the end of the day.

Tharanga played a patient innings to record a second test ton after starting the day on 13 not out with Sri Lanka 317-4.

Zimbabwe took a single wicket in the opening session but restricted the run rate on a docile wicket before grabbing three more in the second session including that of Asela Gunaratne, who scored 54 on debut.

The hosts dropped several catches as Sri Lanka were finally all out after 155 overs with Kusal Perera having contributed a maiden test century on Saturday for the injury-ravaged visitors who are without injured captain Angelo Matthews and his deputy Dinesh Chandimal, plus several key bowlers.

The 26-year-old Perera, in his eighth test appearance, hit 110 off 121 balls. Zimbabwe captain Graeme Creamer finished with four wickets for 142 runs.