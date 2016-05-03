CAPE TOWN May 3 Zimbabwe will host India for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches in June, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

All the matches will be played at Harare Sports Club with the ODIs scheduled to be played between June 11-15 and the Twenty20s between June 18-22.

"After finalising all the formalities with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, we are pleased to announce the incoming tour scheduled for this June," Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa said in a statement.

India have been regular travellers to Zimbabwe in recent seasons with three previous tours since 2010, including last year, all featuring limited-overs matches.